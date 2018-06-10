Kim Jong Un lands in Singapore for his historic summit with Donald Trump

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has landed in Singapore, multiple local outlets reported on Sunday.

The leader of the rogue nation is in the city-state ahead of a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump that could end a nuclear stand-off between the old foes and transform his impoverished country.

Kim arrived in a Air China 747 that touched down at Changi Airport, Singapore's Straits Times reported.

Singapore's foreign minister confirmed Kim's arrival in a message on Twitter.

The North Korean leader is expected to stay at the St. Regis hotel during his time in the island nation.

Kim is due to meet Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in the city-state later on Sunday, Singapore's ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement.

Trump, meanwhile, will meet with Lee on Monday. He is scheduled to arrive at Singapore's Paya Lebar Airbase at 8:35 p.m. on Sunday and go to the Shangri-La Hotel, according to the White House.

—Reuters contributed to this report.