President Donald Trump landed in Singapore Sunday evening local time — ahead of his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The U.S. president, fresh off of a tumultuous G-7 meeting in Canada, is set to meet with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday. On Tuesday, he'll go toe-to-toe with Kim to try and push for North Korea's denuclearization.

Those arriving with the president aboard Air Force One into Singapore's Paya Lebar Air Base reportedly included Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Advisor John Bolton, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

Asked by a reporter how he felt about the upcoming meeting with Kim, Trump said: "Very good." He then got into his waiting limousine.

During his time in the city-state, Trump is expected to stay at the Shangri-La Hotel. Kim, for his part, is reportedly staying at the nearby St. Regis hotel. Both men will travel on Tuesday to the island of Sentosa — just off of Singapore's main island — to hold their summit at the Capella hotel there.

When Trump and Kim meet they will be making history even before they start. Enemies since the 1950-53 Korean War, the sitting leaders of North Korea and the United States have never met previously.

The two countries were on the brink of war last year, with their leaders trading insults and threats, until Kim made a dramatic offer in March to meet Trump and discuss nuclear disarmament, which the American president accepted.

Trump said he and Kim may even sign an agreement to end the Korean War, which was concluded only with a truce, not a peace treaty.

For more CNBC coverage of the upcoming summit, check out these analyses:

—Reuters contributed to this report.