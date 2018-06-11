Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Restoration Hardware climbed more than 20 percent after the bell, after the luxury home furnishings company reported mixed first quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations, but missed on revenue. Restoration Hardware reported earnings per share of $1.33 on revenue of $557 million. Wall Street expected earnings of $1.02 on $563 million in revenue. The company also reported strong second quarter financial guidance, and raised guidance for fiscal 2018.

Restoration Hardware shares are up 37 percent year-to-date and 134 percent-year-over-year.

Dave and Buster's stock jumped more than 13 percent in extended trading. The restaurant and entertainment chain reported first quarter financial results that surpassed analyst expectations on top and bottom lines. Dave and Buster's also reported same store sales declined by 4.9 percent year-over-year, beating Wall Street expectations of a 5.6 percent decline.

Immunomedics stock lost close to 5 percent in the extended session, after the pharmaceutical company announced a proposed public offering of $275 million in common stock. Immunomedics said it would use the funds raised from the offering to accelerate the clinical development of targeted cancer therapy drug sacituzumab govitecan.

KMG Chemicals shares gained more than 5 percent in after-hours trading. The oil and gas company announced third quarter earnings and revenue that pleased investors, as well as reporting sales increased by 45 percent year-over-year to $118.6 million.