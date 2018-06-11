But this type of behavioral bias can do more harm than good, and can be the difference between investor behavior and speculator behavior. If you are investing wisely, your risk is mitigated. A wise investing philosophy is based on a long-term view of the outcomes of your portfolio, because while you may experience temporary losses, you aren't playing roulette with your retirement savings.

There are plenty of people who have no plan or strategy for how they invest. Throwing money into the market with no strategy for tax planning, risk analysis, asset allocation or short- and long-term planning gives you no safeguard against unnecessary risk or its impact on your assets in the long term. If you don't have a strategy, you're not investing, you're speculating, and when you're speculating, your money is at the whim of the market.