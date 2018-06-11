    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasury yields rise as Trump-Kim summit looms; trade tensions rumble on

    U.S. government debt prices fell into negative territory on the first day of a brand-new trading week, as politics took center stage.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at around 2.964 percent at 5:40 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also in the black at 3.104 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    With no major economic data due out on Monday, investors will be shifting their attention to a meeting in Singapore.

    On Tuesday, President Donald Trump is due to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, to discuss future relations and denuclearization, alongside other subjects.

    While no major concrete results are expected to come out of this initial meeting, investors hope the meeting will reinforce relations between the isolated state of North Korea and the West.

    Elsewhere, Trump continues to keep markets on edge. Over the weekend, the annual G-7 summit took place in Quebec, Canada, where Trump met with a number of leading nations to talk trade; however the event did not end on an optimistic note.

    In recent weeks, concerns over a potential trade war have arisen after the U.S. administration imposed tariffs on Canada, Mexico and Europe.

    The conclusion of the two-day summit, where Trump met with leaders from Europe and Canada, resulted in the U.S. incumbent refusing to endorse the joint G-7 statement that called for a reduction of tariffs — sparking tensions between him and fellow G-7 leaders.

    While no central banking speeches are scheduled to occur Monday, investors will be turning their attention to a meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve, due to take place Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

    The U.S. central bank is expected to announce a quarter-point increase in interest rates. Overseas, the European Central Bank will host its next monetary policy meeting this Thursday.

    The U.S. Treasury on Monday meantime, is set to auction $48 billion in 13-week bills, and $42 billion in 26-week bills.

    In addition, the auction of $32 billion in three-year notes and $22 billion in nine-year and 11 month notes will also occur. The size of a four-week bill will also be announced.

