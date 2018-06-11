US Treasury yields rise as Trump-Kim summit looms; trade tensions rumble on

With no major economic data due out on Monday, investors will be shifting their attention to a meeting in Singapore.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump is due to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, to discuss future relations and denuclearization, alongside other subjects.

While no major concrete results are expected to come out of this initial meeting, investors hope the meeting will reinforce relations between the isolated state of North Korea and the West.

Elsewhere, Trump continues to keep markets on edge. Over the weekend, the annual G-7 summit took place in Quebec, Canada, where Trump met with a number of leading nations to talk trade; however the event did not end on an optimistic note.

In recent weeks, concerns over a potential trade war have arisen after the U.S. administration imposed tariffs on Canada, Mexico and Europe.

The conclusion of the two-day summit, where Trump met with leaders from Europe and Canada, resulted in the U.S. incumbent refusing to endorse the joint G-7 statement that called for a reduction of tariffs — sparking tensions between him and fellow G-7 leaders.