Announcing an offer on Wednesday, rather than Tuesday afternoon, will allow Comcast's lawyers to look through the details of Leon's decision, the people said. Comcast advisors and executives believe Comcast's rival bid for Fox will put pressure on Disney's shares, as Disney may to have raise its outstanding $52 billion all-stock offer. Waiting until Wednesday, if Disney shares fall, could also accentuate the difference in value between Comcast's bid and Disney's offer, one of the people said.

Disney's hasn't said if it will improve its bid for Fox. A Comcast spokeswoman declined to comment.

Disclosure: Comcast, which owns NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com, is a co-owner of Hulu.