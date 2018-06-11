Cramer: Eli Lilly's share price recovery symbolizes this market's attitude   

While markets were tepid on Monday ahead of a historic summit between the United States and North Korea, CNBC's Jim Cramer noticed a separate pattern taking hold on Wall Street.

"While the market certainly looked comatose, we're witnessing some tremendous breakouts all over the place, breakouts that typically would be held back by the gravitational pull of profit-taking or higher interest rates or, yes, politics," the "Mad Money" host said.

Strangely enough, Cramer didn't see many of those bearish theories meaningfully weighing on stocks in Monday's session.

Instead, analysts took to the tape to raise their price targets on stocks of companies they thought needed value-related boosts, he said.

Cramer pointed to Eli Lilly. Until recently, shares of the pharmaceutical company had been toiling in the low $70s after several of its latest earnings reports had failed to impress investors.

But over the past several months, the stock has been "sneaking up, seemingly for no good reason," Cramer noted. That, he said, prompted J.P. Morgan's pharmaceutical industry analyst to issue a very positive note on the drugmaker.

"Its drug analyst came out [Monday] and said that Lilly was one of the 'best position names' in the group," Cramer said. "The note then totally rehashes exactly the same bull argument that could've been done 10 points ago in the $70s, except now it's in the mid-$80s."

The note argued that Eli Lilly has a variety of different assets that could set it apart from other pharmaceuticals. It also said that while the company's diabetes franchise was facing some noteworthy competition, it could be diversified enough to stay afloat.

"Hey, J.P. Morgan, where were you at $76?" the "Mad Money" host quipped.

But Eli Lilly's good fortune was more than just that, Cramer said. He argued that it also symbolized how analysts were viewing this market: as a raging bull where, if you miss the hidden value, you might get left behind.

"Here's the bottom line: there are many reasons why a stock market that you think should go down ... doesn't go down, and most of them have little to do with trade," Cramer said. "You should be thinking positively, not negatively, these days if your stock's had a nice run or even if it hasn't. There are just too many good things that might happen to justify getting too pessimistic."