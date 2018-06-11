Cramer Remix: What Trump’s endgame with China could really be about 15 Mins Ago | 01:07

Sometimes, even CNBC's Jim Cramer struggles to understand President Donald Trump's trade strategies and how they could affect stocks. So, on Monday, he came up with five new theories.

For one, the "Mad Money" host wondered why stocks didn't fall Monday after tensions flared between Trump and other world leaders present at the G-7 Summit meeting, including the prime minster of Canada, a longtime U.S. ally.

"What does it mean to anger the leaders of America's traditional allies so much that they feel compelled to respond in public? Does Trump want to end the G-7?" Cramer asked rhetorically.

Cramer also wondered what Trump's end goal was with China, with which his administration has been involved in ongoing trade talks.

His best guess centered around intellectual property, which many have pegged as the real thrust of the talks.

"The only way to anger the Chinese to the point where they give up and just totally remove themselves from any possibility of trade cooperation is to ban any investment by the Chinese into the United States," Cramer said.

"That will most likely happen by the end of this month," he added. "That's right, I think by the end of the month, China won't be allowed to buy any American companies of any size."