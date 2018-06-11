    ×

    Cramer's lightning round: Both Discovery and Viacom could be undervalued

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Discovery, Inc.: "Yes, I do [think their content is undervalued]. I think Discovery Inc. is undervalued. By the way, I'm working on another one: I think Viacom's stock might be undervalued. Not kidding."

    ADT: "Disagree [that it's got a lot of potential with its security system product]. Disagree. I think it's just a disaster. I mean, they put it together with some other companies, they loaded it up. They'll probably have to take it private again. It's pathetic."

    Abiomed: "I have always liked those guys. You know, we were initial supporters of [them] when the show began and I'm not backing away. By the way, I also like [Intuitive Surgical]. Both of those are great."

    L Brands: "Look, it's a dividend play with a 6 percent yield. It probably should be a little bit higher. We got a good number for Urban Outfitters. I think people probably take that stock maybe to $40, but at $40, ka-ching, ka-ching. Sorry."

    Automatic Data Processing, Inc.: "You should [buy more] because [CEO] Carlos Rodriguez turned out to be amazing. I am a huge believer in Carlos and he didn't let us down. He made us big money."

