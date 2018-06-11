4 secrets to being productive no matter what your schedule

When working on your own schedule without fixed hours, it's easy to procrastinate and feel as though you can do everything later. If you catch yourself thinking, "Why don't I do this over the weekend instead?" remind yourself of why you chose a flexible schedule and know the consequences if you don't meet expectations.
Procrastination at work always has long-term consequences. The Procrastination Research Group calls putting work off until later "self-defeating behavior" and studies show that about 90 percent of us do it at least once a day. The level of discipline needed to set your deadlines and stick to them will require you to honestly evaluate how you want to spend your time in both your personal and work lives.
It won't always be easy but learning to make these judgment calls, as well as figuring out and implementing the right approach, will be well worth your time.
Elle Kaplan is the founder and CEO of LexION Capital, a fiduciary wealth management firm in New York City serving high-net-worth individuals. She is also the Chief Investment Officer at LexION Alpha, her systematic hedge fund. It is one of the only women-owned and run hedge funds in the nation.
