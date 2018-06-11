4 secrets to being productive no matter what your schedule

A flexible schedule — sounds easy, right? When you work on your own hours, as opposed to a fixed hourly schedule, a certain number of daily work difficulties are kept to a minimum.

However, you may not initially realize that with greater flexibility comes a higher likely of distraction and an even greater need for discipline. It is not always as easy as it seems to get work done under these circumstances.

Flexibility requires you to manage yourself well. You must remember to set and meet your own deadlines and to hold yourself accountable, since no one else will.

In a flexible work environment, how do you succeed?