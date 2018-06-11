Tuesday, President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are set to meet in Singapore to discuss North Korea's denuclearization. Despite their differences, the two leaders are similarly blusterous in their negotiation style, and they both have the potential to significantly increase their standing on the world stage.

That's according to the former FBI negotiator Chris Voss.

"Both of these guys are demonstrating the profile of the assertive-slash-aggressive negotiator," Voss tells CNBC Make It. "And while this looks like a lot of vitriol — there's been a lot of name calling leading up to this in the past — both these guys tend to shrug that off pretty quickly and pretty easily. They are both very thick skinned."

Generally, there are three types of negotiators, Voss tells CNBC Make It.

"The world breaks down into three types of negotiators regardless of gender or ethnicity: either openly assertive, extremely analytical or completely relationship oriented," says Voss.

"Both of these guys are demonstrating the overall characteristics of being openly assertive," explains Voss, "which means they are going to engage in a lot of aggressive negotiations that scares the other two thirds of the planet.

"But they are fine with it. It doesn't mean anything to them."