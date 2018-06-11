Sean Hannity gets first interview with Trump after summit with Kim Jong Un

After his unprecedented meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, President Donald Trump will give his first post-summit television interview to Fox News talk-show host, Sean Hannity.

The news was first reported by Axios on Monday. A source who spoke to Hannity told Axios that Trump had promised the interview to his friend and confidant.

Hannity, along with Trump and Kim, is currently in Singapore to cover the historic first meeting between leaders from the U.S. and North Korea.

In a statement to CNBC, a Fox News spokeswoman said the interview will air at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and will be conducted at the Capella Hotel in Singapore, where Trump and Kim are scheduled to meet.

"President Trump will react to holding the first-ever summit between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader, the outcome of the meeting, and future relations between the U.S. and North Korea," the spokeswoman said.