Leadership

How succeeding later in life shaped Anthony Bourdain: 'I feel like I've stolen a car'

Anthony Bourdain: Find the best places to eat by 'provoking nerd fury’   

Condolences from former U.S. President Barack Obama, acclaimed chef Gordon Ramsay and countless others have continued to pour in as mourners pay their respects to celebrated chef, author and TV star Anthony Bourdain, who died on June 8 at age 61.

Although Bourdain became an international celebrity as a candid, exuberant lover of food and travel, he didn't break through until he was in his mid-40s. As a result, Bourdain experienced decades of both struggle and success, and going from one to the other made him feel like he was getting away with something.

"I should've died in my 20s. I became successful in my 40s. I became a dad in my 50s," Bourdain told Todd Aaron Jensen in a 2016 interview for Biography.com. "I feel like I've stolen a car – a really nice car – and I keep looking in the rear-view mirror for flashing lights. But there's been nothing yet."

As a younger man, Bourdain dropped out of college to go to the Culinary Institute of America in New York, where he took on several side hustles to make money. After graduating, he often put in 12-hour shifts, six days a week, and still brought home no more than $120 after taxes, reports WealthSimple.

"I didn't put anything aside, ever. Money came in, money went out. I was always a paycheck behind, at least. I usually owed my chef my paycheck: again, cocaine," Bourdain told WealthSimple. "Until I was 44, I never even had a savings account."

That year, everything changed. He wrote an article for the New Yorker titled, "Don't Eat Before Reading This," which he segued into the sale of the massively popular book, "Kitchen Confidential."

"Oh, man, at the age of 44, I was standing in kitchens, not knowing what it was like to go to sleep without being in mortal terror. I was in horrible, endless, irrevocable debt," Bourdain told Jensen. "I had no health insurance. I didn't pay my taxes. I couldn't pay my rent."

He added: "It was a nightmare, but it's all been different for about 15 years. If it looks like my life is comfortable, well, that's a very new thing for me."

Business leaders who found success after 40   

Plenty of other well-known celebrities also broke through later in life, although they weren't all affected the same way by the contrast between trying to getting by and making it big. At 36, Golden Globe-wining actor John Hamm had worked as a teacher and in food service and was rejected for seven different TV roles before getting cast as Don Draper in AMC's hit show "Mad Men." Even after he became a star, though, Hamm remained philosophical about money.

"You have to keep a healthy sense of perspective — don't sweat every choice too much or overthink things," he told WealthSimple. "If you take a wrong step, you'll find the right one. If you lose half your money, you'll find a way to make more. The older you get, the more crucial that is to remember."

His job at a Greek restaurant, he said, helped build character, as well as the patterns that he has relied on since: "I learned to love work and find meaning in it. To this day, I like going to work, clocking in and clocking out, the satisfaction of a job well done."

Bethenny Frankel, self-made millionaire and founder of the Skinnygirl franchise, had $8,000 in her bank account when she was 38 years old. She could hardly afford her rent until that same year, when she debuted in Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York City." Just two years later, at 40, she sold her Skinnygirl Cocktails line for a reported $120 million.

And President Obama had "barely finished" paying off his student loans in 2005, when he was 44 and his wife Michelle was 41.

For more, here are stories of other business icons who found success after they were in their 40s.

