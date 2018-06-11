How we got here: The failed deals and successful missiles that led to this week's summit

2006: Pyongyang launches its first nuclear test, but the Six-Party Talks continued.
2007: North Korea begins disabling its Yongbyon nuclear plant. But that good will didn't last.
2008: The regime restarts its nuclear program and barred nuclear inspectors.
2009: North Korea officially quits nuclear talks.
December 17, 2011: Kim Jong Un takes office as the third Supreme Leader of North Korea following the death of his father.
March 2013: North Korea adopts an official policy of developing both the country's economy and its nuclear capabilities.
January 2016: North Korea, which has continued testing its ballistic missiles technology, claims its first successful hydrogen bomb test. Some experts disputed Pyongyang's characterization of the weapon.
August 2016: North Korea claims to launch a Pukkuksong-1 missile capable of striking the United States. The missile is a submarine-launched ballistic missile.
October 2016: There are two failed missile launches — one was a ballistic missile, the other was an intermediate-range missile.
January 2017: Trump begins his term as president of the United States. His predecessor, Barack Obama, had reportedly warned him that North Korea should be a top security priority for the incoming administration.
February 2017: North Korea test-fires a new medium-range ballistic missile. The KN-15 (Pukkuksong-2) is launched from the North Pyongan province and travels 310 miles before landing in the Sea of Japan.