How we got here: The failed deals and successful missiles that led to this week's summit

March 2017: North Korea fires four missiles, with some falling into the Sea of Japan. Japanese officials described the launches as a grave threat and said they lodged "strong protests" with nuclear-armed North Korea.

April-June 2017: North Korea conducts several more missile tests, ratcheting up international fears. During this period, liberal leader Moon Jae-In wins the presidency in South Korea, vowing to make inroads with Pyongyang. The new president acknowledges, however, that there is a "high possibility" of conflict with his northern neighbor.

July 2017: North Korea tests its first intercontinental ballistic missile on July 4. That is swiftly followed by a second test later in the month.

August 2017: North Korea tests four ballistic missiles over the course of three days — with one flying over Northern Japan. South Korea's Moon promises to prevent war with the North "by all means." In the U.S., meanwhile, Trump says, "North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States," warning that the country would "met with fire and fury like the world has never seen."

September 2017: North Korea claims it has a "perfect success" with a test of a hydrogen bomb. H-bombs are a form of atomic weapon that is more difficult to develop and carries massive destructive power. Later in the month, the country launches another missile that flies over Northern Japan. On the diplomatic front, Trump signs an executive order that aims to expand his authority to target people and institutions doing business with North Korea. Kim follows that with a statement saying he will "surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire."

November 2017: North Korea launches an intercontinental ballistic missile that flew into the Sea of Japan.

January 2018: North Korea accepts South Korea's offer for talks.

February 2018: Korean unity is on display at the Olympics as Seoul hosts hundreds from North Korea for the Winter games. The two Koreas combine their women's ice hockey team at the Pyeongchang Games in a symbol of peaceful engagement.