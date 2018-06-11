Volcanic eruption hurt bookings, Hawaiian Airlines warns

A volcanic eruption in Hawaii will likely dent bookings and revenue in the second quarter, Hawaiian Airlines said.

A powerful eruption at Hawaii's Kilauea volcano started early last month, forcing evacuations of nearby residents. Hundreds of homes have been destroyed.

Hawaiian said it expects second-quarter revenue for each seat it flies a mile, a key industry metric, will come in 0.5 percent lower to 1.5 percent higher than it did a year ago. The airline previously estimated revenue would be flat to up as much as 3 percent.

The airline also warned about higher-than-expected fuel costs, an issue that has hit the airline industry broadly.

Hawaiian's shares were off nearly 1 percent in after-hours trading.