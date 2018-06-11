    ×

    Volcanic eruption hurt bookings, Hawaiian Airlines warns

    • Hawaiian trims revenue estimate for second quarter.
    • Airline said volcanic eruption hurt bookings.
    • Hawaiian is also facing higher fuel costs.
    Hawaiian Airlines plane
    A volcanic eruption in Hawaii will likely dent bookings and revenue in the second quarter, Hawaiian Airlines said.

    A powerful eruption at Hawaii's Kilauea volcano started early last month, forcing evacuations of nearby residents. Hundreds of homes have been destroyed.

    Hawaiian said it expects second-quarter revenue for each seat it flies a mile, a key industry metric, will come in 0.5 percent lower to 1.5 percent higher than it did a year ago. The airline previously estimated revenue would be flat to up as much as 3 percent.

    The airline also warned about higher-than-expected fuel costs, an issue that has hit the airline industry broadly.

    Hawaiian's shares were off nearly 1 percent in after-hours trading.

