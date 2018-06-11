Why North Korea's Kim Jong Un will never surrender his nukes

North Korea's Kim Jong Un may be willing to discuss his country's nuclear arsenal with President Donald Trump on June 12, but that doesn't mean the reclusive regime will curtail or halt existing programs, strategists told CNBC.

Nuclear prowess is a crucial component of Pyongyang's identity. The pariah state has even built monuments at nuclear test sites to memorialize past intercontinental ballistic missile tests.

Still, the isolated country has promised to close its main nuclear test site, its state-run Korean Central News Agency reported in April. The news prompted Trump to declare on Twitter that North Korea had agreed to "denuclearization" even though KCNA's statement did not use that term or express that sentiment.

Halting tests and missile launches as well as dismantling sites doesn't reflect a commitment to roll back nuclear capacities and hardware, warned Tong Zhao, a fellow at the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center, a Beijing-based policy think tank.

When North Korea said it will refrain from acts prohibited under multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions, that didn't mean it will give up the nuclear capability it's already attained, echoed Sung-Yoon Lee, a Korean studies professor at Tufts University's Fletcher School.

If the pariah state stalls nuclear development at present levels, then "that, in itself, is a bit of progress," said Robert Kelly, associate professor at Pusan National University. But, like others, he said he doesn't think Kim will budge on existing programs: "It would be remarkable if they spent 40 years developing these weapons and then give them away."