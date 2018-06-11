This resume blemish can make you 149% less hireable

Ask almost any talent recruiter, and they'll tell you to look for a new job while you're employed.

Doing so not only allows you to maintain a continuous stream of income, but also has larger implications during the hiring process, according to a survey by job site Talentworks. After analyzing a random sample of 6,976 applications across 365 U.S. cities and 101 industries, their study found that people who are not currently employed when applying for jobs are 149 percent less hireable than their counterparts.

Their advice? Keep working somewhere, especially if you've been laid off or fired. In fact, after being laid off or terminated in some way, it's a good idea to negotiate an exit package that allows you to "run out the clock," if possible, according to the job site.

You can do this by using unused vacation days rather than getting paid out for them. You can also ask if you can stay on as a part-time employee or take a contract role. That way, there isn't a major employment gap on your resume.