    ×

    Trading Nation

    Tech is powering the rally in an ‘uneven market,’ macro expert says

    Tech is powering the rally in an ‘uneven market,’ macro expert says
    Tech is powering the rally in an ‘uneven market,’ macro expert says   

    Technology stocks' big gains this year have contributed a disproportionate amount to the market's rally, and that some concerned about tech's next move.

    Larry McDonald, editor of the Bear Traps Report, explained on CNBC's "Trading Nation" why he's warning against stepping into tech at these levels.

    • While the S&P 500 has risen nearly 4 percent this year, much of the market's gains have come from two big stocks' rallies: Microsoft and Amazon, up a respective 19 percent and 44 percent in 2018.

    • Six other stocks (Apple, Netflix, Intel, Mastercard, Nvidia and Facebook) make up much of the market's positive return this year. That concentration raises concerns, creating an uneven market with its gains distributed mostly among a select few tech heavyweights. This composition within the market sometimes leads to the fear that a sector is getting "crowded."

    • Investors have been hiding out in big tech amid mounting trade-related tensions, political unrest abroad and a recent sell-off in emerging markets.

    Bottom line: A handful of technology stocks are adding outsized gains to the market's overall rally this year, and that has McDonald concerned about growing risk in the sector.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    INTC
    ---
    NFLX
    ---
    AAPL
    ---
    AMZN
    ---
    MSFT
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Sara Eisen

    Sara Eisen joined CNBC in December 2013 as a correspondent, focusing on the global consumer. She is co-anchor of the 10AM ET hour of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET), broadcast from Post 9 at the New York Stock Exchange.

    In March 2018, Eisen was named co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET), which broadcasts from CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...