The 10 best universities in the world

University of Cambridge
Geography Photos/UIG via Getty Images
University of Cambridge

As the 2018 school year comes to a close, people around the world are looking ahead to 2019 — and this means new college rankings.

Every year, college students and college grads alike pore over college rankings to see where their schools landed. These rankings attempt to highlight universities that do an excellent job of educating students and producing ground-breaking research.

UK-based higher education analytics company Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) analyzed data from 1,000 of the world's best universities and found that while American institutions continue to dominate, there are several schools beyond the U.S. that crack the top 10 universities in the world.

Here are the 10 best universities in the world for 2019:

10. University College London (UCL)

Country: United Kingdom

9. University of Chicago

Country: United States

8. Imperial College London

Country: United Kingdom

7. ETH Zurich—Swiss Federal Institute of Technology

Country: Switzerland

6. University of Cambridge

Country: United Kingdom

University of Oxford
Oli Scarff/Getty Images
University of Oxford

5. University of Oxford

Country: United Kingdom

4. California Institute of Technology (Caltech)

Country: United States

3. Harvard University

Country: United States

2. Stanford University

Country: United States

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Country: United States

Pedestrians in front of the William Barton Rogers Building at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Victor J. Blue | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Pedestrians in front of the William Barton Rogers Building at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MIT topped the QS list for the seventh consecutive year in a row. No other university has managed such a long run at the top. Stanford University, Harvard University and California Institute of Technology (Caltech) also retained their positions at second, third and fourth in the world respectively.

Oxford University is the highest ranking school outside of the U.S., closely followed by rival university, Cambridge.

"We owe this result to the talent and commitment of our academic staff and to our network of research collaborators across the continent and across the globe," says Professor Louise Richardson, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford, to QS. "We are particularly proud to have secured the top spot in Europe and very much hope that we will be able to maintain this position as the U.K. withdraws from the European Union."

The only school outside of the United Kingdom and the United States to make the top 10 is ETH Zurich, in Switzerland, which focuses on science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields and enrolls approximately 19,233 students.

