As the 2018 school year comes to a close, people around the world are looking ahead to 2019 — and this means new college rankings.
Every year, college students and college grads alike pore over college rankings to see where their schools landed. These rankings attempt to highlight universities that do an excellent job of educating students and producing ground-breaking research.
UK-based higher education analytics company Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) analyzed data from 1,000 of the world's best universities and found that while American institutions continue to dominate, there are several schools beyond the U.S. that crack the top 10 universities in the world.
Here are the 10 best universities in the world for 2019: