The 10 best universities in the world

MIT topped the QS list for the seventh consecutive year in a row. No other university has managed such a long run at the top. Stanford University, Harvard University and California Institute of Technology (Caltech) also retained their positions at second, third and fourth in the world respectively.

Oxford University is the highest ranking school outside of the U.S., closely followed by rival university, Cambridge.

"We owe this result to the talent and commitment of our academic staff and to our network of research collaborators across the continent and across the globe," says Professor Louise Richardson, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford, to QS. "We are particularly proud to have secured the top spot in Europe and very much hope that we will be able to maintain this position as the U.K. withdraws from the European Union."

The only school outside of the United Kingdom and the United States to make the top 10 is ETH Zurich, in Switzerland, which focuses on science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields and enrolls approximately 19,233 students.

