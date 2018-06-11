    ×

    Three options strategies to start the week: June 11

    The Final Call: T, HD & PM   

    The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.

    Carter Worth and Mike Khouw like the Homebuilders and Home Depot.

    Mike Khouw recommends a call spread risk reversal in AT&T.

    Dan Nathan recommends a call spread in Philip Morris.

    Trader disclosure: On June 8, 2018, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Options Action" were owned by the "Options Action" traders: Dan Nathan is short SMH. Dan is long XLF Sept put spread. Dan is long FB Aug put spread. Mike Khouw: Long S&P, Bearish on TSLA.

    • Melissa Lee
      Melissa Lee

      Melissa Lee is the host of CNBC's “Fast Money” and “Options Action.”

