Three options strategies to start the week: June 11

The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.

Carter Worth and Mike Khouw like the Homebuilders and Home Depot.

Mike Khouw recommends a call spread risk reversal in AT&T.

Dan Nathan recommends a call spread in Philip Morris.

Trader disclosure: On June 8, 2018, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Options Action" were owned by the "Options Action" traders: Dan Nathan is short SMH. Dan is long XLF Sept put spread. Dan is long FB Aug put spread. Mike Khouw: Long S&P, Bearish on TSLA.

