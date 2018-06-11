'Happy talk' or 'catastrophic success' – the range of Trump-Kim summit outcomes

President Donald Trump has lowered expectations for Tuesday's summit since declaring in April that North Korea "agreed to denuclearization." Now he says there may not be any agreement.

"The minimum would be relationship," Trump says of his sit-down with Kim Jong Un. "We'll have met each other. We will have seen each other. Hopefully we will have liked each other."

That recalibration reduces the risk of disaster in Singapore. Dashed hopes for much more – immediate nuclear disarmament by North Korea — could ramp up tensions rather than reduce them.

So what are realistic expectations? The latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows American voters have no clear view: 26 percent say Trump will ask too much; 10 percent say he'll give up too much; 14 percent expect him to get a deal tilted toward the U.S.; 17 percent expect a deal fair to both sides. The largest group, 33 percent has no opinion.

I asked foreign policy veterans in both parties. Their views aren't all that different, reflecting the frustrations Democratic and Republican presidents have shared over North Korea in recent decades. Their answers converged around a few possibilities.