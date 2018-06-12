A crucial Brexit debate is underway that threatens to derail the whole process

It is almost exactly two years since British citizens voted in a referendum on membership of the European Union. The relatively narrow vote in favor of Brexit stunned Britain's political class, and that shock remains well represented in the current parliament, where a majority of today's sitting lawmakers voted against a departure from the world's largest trading bloc.

The vast and complex piece of domestic British legislation that is designed to transform a multiplicity of European rules into the U.K. statute books is known as the EU Withdrawal Bill. And after more than 250 hours of parliamentary debate and legislative ping-pong back and forth between both chambers in Westminster, the lower House of Commons has begun the latest series of debates and votes on the bill.

A majority of so-called peers who are eligible to vote in the Upper House, the Lords, have made it clear that they are not happy with aspects of the legislation that Prime Minister Theresa May's government has proposed. And so during their most recent debate, or reading, of the bill, they pushed for 15 different amendments. Starting this afternoon and continuing into tomorrow, members of the Commons will vote on these amendments. They can vote for or against them, they can choose to tweak them, or they can choose to try to replace them with different language that is intended to have a similar or identical impact.