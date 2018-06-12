Over-the-top hotel pet amenities your dog will love

If you notice a pooch or two in the lobby of a hotel, you're not alone. A quarter of the 325,000 listings on Hotels.com allow pets, and more hotels in America are becoming pet friendlier to meet demand. According to American Pet Products Association, there are 60 million dog owners in the US, and almost half of them are traveling with their pooches and will only stay at pet-friendly hotels.

These hotels not only welcome your pup, they go beyond standard essentials (like pet bed and bowl) with fun pet amenities to entice dog owners and pamper pooches — and they're not as much as you would think. In fact, most of them are either free or inclusive of pet fee.

Pet psychic

Kimpton Hotels has been pet friendly since debuting in 1981, thanks to founder Bill Kimpton who allowed on-property pets for no fee, and every hotel provides the essentials, like dog bowl, treats and plush bed.

At the Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Portland, one of the pet friendliest cities in the U.S., there's also a pet psychic on offer. Once a month, the pet psychic, Deborah, attends the complimentary wine hour to offer dog-toting guests insight to their pet's thoughts, feelings and stresses. This is aimed to improve the relationship between the owner and animal, and it's free (first come/first serve). She also offers reiki for dogs (starting at $65), which happens in the guest room or lobby. Guests can book through the concierge.

Doubles start at $250 a night.

Fit Bark and a monogrammed dog bed

Vail, Colorado, is a magnet to outdoor enthusiasts and their dogs, thanks to miles of trails for hiking, sprawling parks and pet-friendly accommodations. The Arrabelle at Vail Square, nestled against Vail Mountain, is pet friendly.

In addition to providing red velvet pet beds (which guests can take home as a souvenir with the pet's name embroidered on them, for a fee that has not yet been set), pets receive free dog treats made in-house. The hotel also provides complimentary use of FitBark, a FitBit for dogs that tracks activity levels, quality of sleep, calories burned and distance traveled, which can help monitor your pet's health and behavior while traveling.