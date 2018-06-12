VISIT CNBC.COM

Over-the-top hotel pet amenities your dog will love

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

If you notice a pooch or two in the lobby of a hotel, you're not alone. A quarter of the 325,000 listings on Hotels.com allow pets, and more hotels in America are becoming pet friendlier to meet demand. According to American Pet Products Association, there are 60 million dog owners in the US, and almost half of them are traveling with their pooches and will only stay at pet-friendly hotels.

These hotels not only welcome your pup, they go beyond standard essentials (like pet bed and bowl) with fun pet amenities to entice dog owners and pamper pooches — and they're not as much as you would think. In fact, most of them are either free or inclusive of pet fee.

Pet psychic

Kimpton Hotels has been pet friendly since debuting in 1981, thanks to founder Bill Kimpton who allowed on-property pets for no fee, and every hotel provides the essentials, like dog bowl, treats and plush bed.

At the Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Portland, one of the pet friendliest cities in the U.S., there's also a pet psychic on offer. Once a month, the pet psychic, Deborah, attends the complimentary wine hour to offer dog-toting guests insight to their pet's thoughts, feelings and stresses. This is aimed to improve the relationship between the owner and animal, and it's free (first come/first serve). She also offers reiki for dogs (starting at $65), which happens in the guest room or lobby. Guests can book through the concierge.

Doubles start at $250 a night.

Fit Bark and a monogrammed dog bed

Vail, Colorado, is a magnet to outdoor enthusiasts and their dogs, thanks to miles of trails for hiking, sprawling parks and pet-friendly accommodations. The Arrabelle at Vail Square, nestled against Vail Mountain, is pet friendly.

In addition to providing red velvet pet beds (which guests can take home as a souvenir with the pet's name embroidered on them, for a fee that has not yet been set), pets receive free dog treats made in-house. The hotel also provides complimentary use of FitBark, a FitBit for dogs that tracks activity levels, quality of sleep, calories burned and distance traveled, which can help monitor your pet's health and behavior while traveling.

Provenance Hotels

Dog owners also get perks. All guests checking in with a pup receive a complimentary bottle of Henry Wine as a tribute to Henry, the first canine member of the local Vail Ski Patrol.

There's a pet fee of $50 per dog per night. Doubles start at $215.

In-room pet massages

Provenance Hotels, a boutique hotel chain with eight properties in Nashville, Seattle, Tacoma, Portland and New Orleans, offers a pet program across its hotels that include in-room pet massages ($50 for 30 minutes) in partnership with local, certified specialists.

The hotels provide Eco Nap pet beds, plush dog toys and treats. Additionally, Provenance offers all dogs The Honest Kitchen premium, human-grade pet food (using natural ingredients), as well as custom-made dog tags — both for free.

Hotel Theodore in Seattle is one of the pet friendliest, with an average two pets checking in a day. Doubles start at $189.

The hotels charge a once-per-stay $45 pet fee.

Custom-made dog collar

Mandarin Oriental Miami, a five-star resort on Brickell Key (downtown Miami), allows guests to bring dogs to use its on-property parks and grass, walking paths along the water and pet-friendly patio.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

With each reservation, pets are pampered with dog beds and savory treats made in-house, bottled water and special dog bowls. In celebration of Chinese New Year 2018 and ringing in Year of the Dog, pets also receive a custom-made dog collar with the brand logo all year long.

There is a $250 deposit on pets but no fee. Doubles start at $299/night.

Doggy cabana, plunge pool, manicures

More Americans are taking their dogs south of the border, so much that the majority of luxury resorts now accept pets with no fee, and many Mexico airports have opened a dedicated Pet Entry customs area, run by the Department of Agriculture, like Puerto Vallarta International Airport and Los Cabos International Airport. Travelers must obtain a health certificate from their vet (fees are determined by the vet).

Four Seasons Punta Mita, a 45-minute drive north of Puerto Vallarta, greets furry friends with a pet welcoming committee of four to 10 staff members. Pets receive a number of pet treats and toys in the room, as well as their own pet-sized beach cabana on the beach and doggy plunge pool.

For a fee, the resort arranges dog surfing ($165), private dog yoga ($150), a pet dining menu and an in-room nail polish for dogs ($40). They also arrange pet weddings ($3,000) and pet birthday parties (cost is subject to menu selection).

There is no charge for pets to stay. Doubles start at $363.

