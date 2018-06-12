Barbara Corcoran usually gives 5 to 10% raises, but has 'always given more' to employees who do this

If you want a raise, "you better learn to ask," "Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran says on her new iHeartRadio podcast, Business Unusual with Barbara Corcoran. "I've hired hundreds of people in my career and I can tell you, the people who get paid the most are almost always the people who ask for a raise."

Corcoran, who built a real estate empire that sold for $66 million in 2001, traditionally gives raises between 5 and 10 percent. But there's one scenario in which she's "always given more," she says: "When people come in with a higher number."

That said, you still have to come into the meeting prepared to list the reasons you deserve the amount you're asking for.

"No one gives a raise for the same job you did last year," Corcoran says. "List every new task and responsibility on a sheet of paper and take it with you, and be ready to back them up."