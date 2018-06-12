'Capitalism may need modernizing,' says billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones

Capitalism could be due for an overhaul because of income inequality, according to billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones,

"Capitalism may need modernizing," Tudor Jones, a legendary trader on Wall Street known for calling the October 1987 crash, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday. "In 1985, 35 percent of nation's wealth was owned by by the bottom 90 percent. Today, they own 23 percent, and that 12 percent has gone to the top."

In the same interview, Jones said he believes the stock market will rally near the end of this year.

"I think we'll see rates move significantly higher beginning some time late third quarter, early fourth quarter," Jones said. "And I think the stock market also has the ability to go a lot higher at the end of the year."

The billionaire investor is notoriously reclusive when it comes to the media.

This is breaking news, check back for updates.