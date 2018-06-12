Cramer's lightning round: I can't get people to buy Alibaba's stock   

    ×

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    JD.com: "Keep looking. Don't stop [at] JD. Go Alibaba. I can't get people to buy Alibaba. What do I have to do?"

    Applied Materials, Inc.: "Oh, my, [CEO] Gary Dickerson's so great and so is [CEO] Martin Anstice at Lam Research. I am going to say that it's OK to buy here but I can't pound the table."

    Chesapeake Energy: "Natural gas is breaking out here which means you get a chance to sell Chesapeake."

    Endo International PLC: "Generic drugs, I'm starting to really- I'm saying it, I like Mylan and I like Teva for trades only."

