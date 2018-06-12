Trump and Kim have lunch: Here's the guest list — and the menu

On the menu were prawn cocktails with avocado salad, green mango kerabu and fresh octopus and Korean stuffed cucumber ("Oiseon") for starters.

For the main course, the participants had a choice of beef short rib confit, sweet and sour crispy pork and Yangzhou fried rice and soy braised cod fish.

For dessert, diners had the choice of dark chocolate tartlet ganache, vanilla ice cream and tropezienne.

Earlier in the morning, the two leaders shook hands and took a photo side-by-side before moving to another room, where they gave brief statements to the press.

It was the first time that sitting leaders of the two countries have met, and it came after years of bluster and threats from Pyongyang — and from Trump — that have raised fears of war.

— CNBC's Everett Rosenfeld and Nyshka Chandran contributed to this report.