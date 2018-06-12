Equinox CEO: Men used to ignore me in meetings—here's the trick I use to get their attention

As she's moved into bigger jobs over the last decade — now as CEO of Equinox, and before that as CEO of Two Roads Hospitality and president and COO of Kimpton Hotels — Leondakis has had fewer moments like that. But it still happens on occasion, she said.

So she came up with a strategy to erase any doubt about her role: At the start of important meetings, she began introducing herself and placing her business card in front of each person at the table. Then, "people understood who was who," she said. "That was a trick I learned rather quickly."

Meeting dynamics like these can be challenging for women in business, given the familiar roll call of offenses by men: "mansplaining," not listening to women when they speak, repeating what a female colleague said and taking credit for the idea.

Leondakis's advice? "Don't let it psyche you out," she said. "Don't let the noise that that creates in your head stop you from being an active contributor. Make sure that you continue to engage. Lean into the conversation and assert your point of view." The key is to look people directly in the eye, she added, and eventually they will pick up on the fact that you're someone who deserves their attention.

While there are steps men can and should take to make sure women feel more included in conversations, Leondakis said women can do things to meet men where they are, as well. She likens it to learning a new language in a foreign country — in this case, a male-dominated culture. "Don't lose who you are, but learn to speak the language," she said.