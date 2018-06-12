European markets seen higher as Trump-Kim sign accord

European shares are set for a higher open Tuesday after U.S. President Donald signed a deal with the North Korean leader, with the latter claiming there will be a major change in the world.

The FTSE 100 is seen up by 5 points at 7,751; the DAX is set to open up by 49 points at 12,898; and the CAC 40 is expected to start up by 11 points at 5,489; according to IG.

All eyes were on Singapore Tuesday where a historic meeting between North Korea and the United states went "better-than-expected," according to President Trump.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said, alongside with Trump, that their agreement will lead to a "major" change in the world. However, market players are still waiting for details on that deal.

Asian markets were trading higher as the meeting took place and the dollar hit a three-week high versus the yen too.