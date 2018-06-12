North Korean state media breaks with tradition in its coverage of Trump-Kim summit

Global coverage in the lead up to the historic meeting between leaders of North Korea and the U.S. has been extensive, but citizens in the hermit nation were kept in the dark until Monday.

North Korean state media first mentioned the summit one day after the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, arrived in Singapore for his Tuesday meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

While that's weeks after the first international media reports about the summit, that's actually considered early for media in the secretive nation given that Kim's activities are usually kept under wraps until he's back in Pyongyang, noted Rodger Baker, vice president of strategic analysis at Stratfor.

"The North Koreans, by advertising the summit in North Korea before it even happens, was certainly out of characteristic for how they behave," Baker told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday just hours before the two leaders met.

He added that the development could be North Korea's way of signaling that "there's a really positive outcome to come from" the summit.