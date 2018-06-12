Investment guru Mark Mobius says North Korea presents a ‘tremendous opportunity’

The potential opening up of North Korea's economy following its peace overtures with the United States Tuesday could mean massive commercial opportunities, according to investment mogul Mark Mobius.

Infrastructure and mining present the first points of interest for Mobius, the longtime executive chairman of Templeton Emerging Markets Group and founder of Mobius Capital Partners, who pointed to North Korea's population of 25 million as a boon for investors if it were to be added to South Korea's market of 50 million.

"That means a much bigger market, and to me the most exciting thing is the opportunity to have a bridge between South Korea, China and Russia. Because then you would be able to have railroads and roads going north through North Korea into these huge nations," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe." "It's a tremendous opportunity."

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made history in Singapore during the first ever summit between sitting leaders of the two countries and longtime adversaries. The document signed at the meeting's conclusion promised to pursue peace and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, though few specifics were provided, and no mention of timelines or a particular definition of "denuclearization."

Still, Trump has offered to lift economic sanctions on the North that have for decades kept it locked out of international markets, though he told press that they remain in place for now.