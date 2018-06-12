    ×

    Biotech and Pharmaceuticals

    J&J accepts $2.1 billion bid for its LifeScan diabetes business

    • Johnson & Johnson has accepted a $2.1 billion offer for LifeScan from private equity firm Platinum Equity.
    • J&J announced in March it received the offer.
    • J&J said last year it would close its Animas business and exit the insulin pump market.
    A job seeker talks to a Johnson & Johnson job recruiter at a career fair in Washington, D.C.

    Johnson & Johnson has accepted an offer of about $2.1 billion for its LifeScan business from private equity firm Platinum Equity.

    J&J announced in March it received the firm's offer for the blood glucose monitor business, which generated net revenue of about $1.5 billion last year. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.

    "This is an important investment for us in a business that serves millions of patients around the world," Platinum Equity Chairman and CEO Tom Gores said in a statement in March.

    The transaction was included in the earnings forecast J&J gave in January.

    Last year, J&J said it was reviewing strategic options for several of its diabetes businesses, including LifeScan, Calibra Medical and Animas. In October, J&J announced it had decided to close Animas and exit the insulin pump market. It chose Medtronic as its partner to transition current patients.

    Shares of J&J dipped 0.4 percent in after-hours trading.

