Jobs outlook for UK financial services hits worst level since 2009, poll shows

Job hiring confidence in the United Kingdom's crucial financial services sector has sunk into negative territory for the first time since the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, according to a survey compiled by the recruitment firm ManpowerGroup.

Manpower's survey of hiring intentions for the 2018 third quarter described a Net Employment Outlook of -1 percent for the Business and Financial sector, suggesting job cuts rather than job hires are on the way during the summer.

"As the U.K. is a global center for financial and professional services, if the sector's shrinking, it's not good news for U.K. plc. While financial services only employ 3.5 percent of workers, it generates about 11 percent of Government tax receipts," said James Hick, Managing Director for ManpowerGroup Enterprise in a press release.