David Chang: Why you need to be as selfish as possible in your 20s to be successful

Selfishness is usually seen as negative. However, superstar chef and founder of Momofuko Restaurant Group David Chang believes you should be as selfish as possible in your mid-20s when it comes to your career, because it takes that kind of focus to succeed.

Chang likens this mindset to the emergency airplane protocol of securing your own oxygen mask before trying to help others. In other words, "Do you first," tells CNBC Make It, "before you can worry about other people."

Best known for his Noodle Bar and Milk Bar restaurants, Chang has won multiple James Beard Foundation awards, including Outstanding Chef in 2013, thanks to his unique combination of Asian and French culinary techniques. Momofuku Ko, one of more than a dozen restaurants Chang founded, is located in the East Village of New York City and has been given two Michelin stars every year since 2009. In 2018, Chang produced and appeared in the Netflix original series, "Ugly Delicious," a travel and cooking show.