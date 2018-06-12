North Korea committed to 'complete denuclearization' — but didn't define what that means

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday signed an agreement that "reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

That may sound promising, but many experts warned ahead of the historic summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump that North Korea likely has a different understanding of what denuclearization entails.

For the U.S., the term means North Korea giving up its nuclear weapons — but Pyongyang may agree to do so only if certain conditions are fulfilled.

Possible conditions include ending the American military presence in South Korea. It may also mean scrapping the U.S. regional nuclear umbrella, an arrangement under which Washington promises to retaliate if its allies are attacked with nuclear weapons.