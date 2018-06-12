7 cities where rent prices are actually falling

The price drops in Portland, Oregon, and Seattle are due, in large part, to the flood of new apartments hitting the market, Salviati says. Overall, Portland saw a 2.2 percent decrease, while Seattle rental prices dropped 0.9 percent.

"Over the past year, they've had a record number of units hit the market," Salviati says. This trend especially helped Seattle, which previously had the country's fastest rising rent prices in 2017, with over 5 percent increases every year since 2015.

However, that's not to say either city's rentals are cheap — especially since much of the new construction is luxury apartments, rather than affordable housing. The average 1-bedroom apartment in Seattle costs just over $1,300 a month, while a 1-bedroom in Portland goes for $1,128, according to Apartment List. Currently the national average for a 1-bedroom apartment is $946 per month, up from $852 in June 2014, Apartment List's data shows.

"It's going to be a struggle to be able to find a place they can live in these markets for the foreseeable future," Salviati says. Those steep rent prices extend to tech hubs like San Francisco and coastal metros like New York City — and are pushing up rent in other parts of the country as Americans look outside these hubs for more affordable places to live.

"Atlanta and Phoenix are both cities that have been growing a lot over recent years," Salviati says, noting that rents in these cities increased modestly because of the influx.

It's unlikely that rental costs will decline dramatically next year, Salviati says. In fact, the multi-family housing phase is leveling off — and having that new supply of apartments come online is one of the biggest factors that suppresses rent. "If that slows down a bit, I think rents could go back up quickly," Salviati adds.

Don't miss: In these 4 cities, renting long-term can cost you over $2 million

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!