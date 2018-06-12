I tossed and turned last night, and according to a new app that uses your phone's speakers to measure how well you sleep, I only got five hours and 37 minutes.
The app is called SleepScore and it's the first of its kind to measure how well you sleep without requiring anything more than your iPhone or Android phone placed on your bedstand. It's free and launches for iPhone today and Android later this month.
The company behind it says it's more accurate than wearables on the market since it's able to measure all parts of your body, not just movements or your heart rate like wrist-worn wearable or a smart mattress pad. I'm pretty impressed by how much information it gave me when I woke up this morning.
Here's how it works.