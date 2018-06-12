You might have heard of SleepScore labs before. Until now, the company sold a $149 product called the SleepScore Max that you placed by your bed for more information on how you slept.

Now, SleepScore Labs can do all that using your phone's speakers.

First, you install the free app. Then, you run through it and answer a few questions, like whether you usually sleep well or not, if you typically snore, if you like to sleep in a cool room, if you prefer white noise while you sleep and more.

Then you place it next to your bed — the company says you should keep it about six inches above your chest, facing you — and tap a button to begin recording your sleep. That height recommendation can be a little awkward, but I solved it by stacking a couple of books on top of a Kleenex box, then putting my phone on top.

The app bounces sound waves that you can't hear off your body while you snooze. It's capable of tracking all stages of sleep doing this, and it doesn't matter if you share the bed with a partner or a dog, or sleep deeply under a bunch of covers. It's pretty wild.