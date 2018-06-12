Sony unveiled in-depth trailers for some of its upcoming blockbuster PlayStation titles at E3, the biggest gaming conference in the world, as it looks to continue its dominance of the console market.

One trailer that got the most attention was "The Last of Us Part II" which showed two women kissing then transitioning seamlessly into the title character Ellie cutting a person's throat. "The Last of Us Part II" is the sequel to the original game from the PlayStation 3 generation which won praise from fans and critics.

No launch date was given for the game during the press conference on Monday.

E3 is used by games companies to make big announcements, but Sony did not reveal anything new. Instead the Japanese technology giant used the show to highlight closer looks at previously announced games for the PlayStation 4, its latest generation of console.

Other major titles that were highlighted included a new "Spider-Man" game and highly-anticipated titles "Death Stranding" and "Ghost of Tsushima."

Sony's press conference came a day after Microsoft's, where it announced a string of exclusive games for the Xbox console and the acquisition of content studios to help make more first-party games. Exclusive and first-party games are crucial for console makers to differentiate from the competition and since the launch of the PlayStation 4 and Microsoft's rival Xbox One X, Sony has been stronger in this area.

It has helped the Japanese firm sell 76.6 million PS4s versus Microsoft 's Xbox One which has sold 39.1 million.

Sony already has a strong pipeline of games in the works and current titles on the market, and analysts said it didn't need to announce many new products because of the advantage it already has.

"I think the current roster of games that Sony has in terms of exclusives and first party is already so good. I wasn't expecting Sony to drop even more bombs this week," Serkan Toto, CEO of video games consultancy Kantan Games, told CNBC by phone on Tuesday.

"For Microsoft it is good for them, they are acquiring studios, they seem to have strong exclusive games in the pipeline, but for this console generation it is too little too late."