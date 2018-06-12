Multi-billionaire Elon Musk: ‘I arrived in North America at 17 with $2,000’

Forty-six-year-old tech titan Elon Musk is currently worth more than $20 billion, according to Forbes.
But the Tesla and SpaceX boss hasn't always been so wealthy. On Saturday, Musk tweeted about the early years of his career.
"I arrived in North America at 17 w $2000, a backpack & a suitcase full of books. Paid my own way thru college. Dropped out of Stanford Eng/Phys grad school w $110k in college debt. Created Internet startup w bro & Greg Khouri (love bro & loved Greg, may he RIP)," the billionaire tweeted on Saturday.
Musk was born in in Pretoria, South Africa, he said in an interview with entrepreneur and investor Kevin Rose published on YouTube in 2012. Musk also lived in Johannesburg and Durban in South Africa but wanted to move to America.
"It always seemed like when there was cool technology or things happening, it was kinda of in the United States. So, my goal as a kid was to get to get to America basically," Musk told Rose.
Musk's first stop in North America was in Canada, where his mother was born. Musk filled out the required forms to get both his mother — and then himself — a Canadian passport, he said in a 2013 interview at the Computer History Museum.
"Within three weeks of my getting my Canadian passport, I was in Canada," said Musk. He spent a few years in Canada at Queen's University, he says, and then got a scholarship to go to the University of Pennsylvania.
He didn't know he wanted to be an entrepreneur, he said.
"I actually wasn't sure what I wanted to do growing up. I think at one point I thought inventing stuff or creating things would be a cool thing to do. But I wasn't really sure if that meant starting a company or whether that meant working for a company that made cool stuff," Musk told Rose.