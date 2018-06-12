Republicans cheer Trump's North Korea summit, but worry Kim Jong Un is bluffing

Top Republican lawmakers acknowledged Tuesday that the Trump administration has work to do to get North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons, despite dictator Kim Jong Un's pledge to pursue "complete denuclearization."

Notable GOP lawmakers applauded the summit in Singapore between Kim and President Donald Trump, calling it an important step toward peace in Asia. However, they warned that Pyongyang has proven reluctant to give up its nuclear ambitions in the past despite similar pledges.

Republican lawmakers showed caution about North Korea's willingness to dismantle its nuclear weapons and suggested Trump still faces a long process to get a concrete commitment. Some experts told CNBC that Trump and Kim's agreement appeared vague and leaves possible sticking points between Washington and Pyongyang. Those potential disagreements include the definition of denuclearization.

Before departing Singapore, Trump repeatedly said he believes Kim will give up his nuclear and missile programs. The president thinks North Korean officials "want to make a deal" to get the international community to remove damaging economic sanctions. Still, Trump acknowledged he "may be wrong" about the prospects of a firm agreement, even if he may not admit it.

Top Senate and House Democrats cheered the dialogue but worried Trump made concessions without getting firm commitments in return. They contended that Trump elevated the dictator's regime simply by meeting him, but did not move far enough toward a peace deal in the process.