Warren Buffett and Mark Cuban met for lunch at Dairy Queen — here's what happened

On Monday, Clark Ruby sat down for a quick lunch at his local Omaha, Nebraska Dairy Queen, a fast food chain that serves ice cream, chicken strips and cheese burgers. After sliding into a booth with his tray, he heard a voice he recognized.

"That sounds a lot like Warren Buffett's voice," Ruby thought to himself.

"I look over my shoulder, and sure enough, it's him," Ruby tells CNBC Make It with a laugh. The renown investor and Omaha local, worth $83.7 billion, was merely feet away, sitting down to lunch himself.

While getting up to refill his fountain drink, Ruby stole a glance at Buffett's table to see who was dining with him.

It was Mark Cuban.