Watch Trump speak in Singapore after meeting with Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak to reporters at 4 a.m. ET Tuesday — 4 p.m. local time — after meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The president's comments follow the first ever meeting between the leaders of the United States and North Korea, as the two countries worked to secure an agreement on the rogue nation's nuclear weapons program. Trump and Kim signed a document outlining the four main elements of a "peace regime."

The path to Tuesday's summit has been unconventional.

Last year, amid escalating North Korean missile tests, Trump warned the country that "they will be met with fire, fury and frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before."

On Thursday, the president described the summit as a "friendly negotiation," and said he would consider inviting Kim Jong Un to the United States for further talks. The president later said he would know "within a minute" whether Kim Jong Un was serious about denuclearizing.

