Amazon may be expanding its insurance game: After working on a project to disrupt health insurance, the tech giant is considering offering home insurance as a complement to its growing line of smart home devices powered by Alexa, according to tech news website The Information.

Smart homes are becoming more common in general. At the end of 2016, more than half of all homes in the United States were smart, a total of 21.8 million households according to a report by Berg Insights. Amazon is a front-runner in the smart home space.

But when it comes to home insurance, Amazon may have a way to go before being able to truly disrupt and change the industry for the better.