No wonder states are touting their workforces like never before.

"Georgia's workforce is helping industries thrive all across the state," the Peach State's economic development website proclaims.

Other states are going to extremes in order to beef up their workforces and ease the shortages. Wisconsin, which is enjoying record low unemployment, has been running ads in neighboring Illinois, recruiting skilled millennials to move north and fill the void.

One such ad shows somber young commuters on a Chicago "L" train.

"An hour commute, or an hour with friends?" the ad asks. "In Wisconsin, the average commute is less than 20 minutes!"

"The Chicago market is close to us, and it has the capacity and the potential to draw workers from," said Tricia Braun, chief operating officer of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. "It's marketing the lifestyle and the cost of living advantages that we have."

Fortunately, there is a way for employers, employees, and just about everyone else to vet those kinds of claims.

Our Top States study uses hard data — not opinion surveys — to measure things like Workforce, Infrastructure (including commuting times), and Quality of Life. We also evaluate Cost of Doing Business, Economy, Education, Technology and Innovation, Business Friendliness, Access to Capital, and Cost of Living.

And new this year, we are giving the states letter grades in each category to show how they perform relative to the competition.

But our annual report includes far more than just numbers and letters. We'll look at the unique issues facing the states this year, from labor shortages to health-care policy to the changing dynamics resulting from the new tax law. What gives some states the edge, and leaves others bringing up the rear?

