The war between the states for business and jobs has never been more intense. The high-profile fight for Amazon's $5 billion HQ2 second headquarters leads the pack, but there are thousands of smaller site selection skirmishes playing out across the country. And it's never been more complicated, thanks to worker shortages, immigration crackdowns, trade tensions and tax reforms.
Then there are this November's elections, with 36 states choosing governors.
It is time once again for America's Top States for Business to put it all in perspective. Our 12th annual study of state competitiveness is coming soon.
Every year since 2007, our exclusive study has ranked all 50 states based on their scores in ten categories of competitiveness. This year's study subjects the states to 64 metrics across those categories. Our tried and true methodology aims to rate the states based on the attributes that matter most to business. To do that, we scour every state's economic development marketing materials to see what they are pitching to business. The more frequently a selling point appears, the more weight it carries in our study.