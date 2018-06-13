Comcast bids $65 billion for 21st Century Fox assets, topping Disney

Comcast announced a $65 billion bid for Twenty-First Century Fox units that are currently in an agreement to be acquired by Disney.

The bid, announced Wednesday, represents a 19 percent premium to Disney's offer. Comcast, the parent of CNBC, offered $35 a share in cash.

The assets would increase Comcast's international footprint and boost its entertainment portfolio at a time when it's facing pressure in its video business as more consumers cut the cord and turn to internet-delivered video services like Netflix.

In a letter to Fox's board, and members of the Murdoch family, Comcast's CEO Brian Roberts said, "We were disappointed when [Fox] decided to enter into a transaction with The Walt Disney

Company, even though we had offered a meaningfully higher price." It goes on to say, "We are pleased to present a new, all-cash proposal that fully addresses the Board's stated concerns with our prior proposal."

On a conference call with investors, Roberts said that the Fox assets, which include Twentieth Century Fox television and film studios, cable channels FX and National Geographic, 22 regional sports networks, and Star India, would improve Comcast's position domestically as well as internationally. The company has faced pressure in its video business in the U.S. as more consumers cut the cord.

"These are highly strategic and complementary businesses, and we are in our minds the right buyer," Roberts said.

Comcast is planning for an increased bid from Disney that may include a cash component, according to people familiar with the matter. Comcast believes it is better suited to offer cash because the market allows for a higher leverage ratio from a cable company with strong cash flows than a media company like Disney, which is accustomed to carrying lower leverage ratios, the people said. A Disney bid with cash will also diminish the tax benefits for the Murdoch family, which controls Fox.