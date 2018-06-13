Cramer introduces the market's newest high-quality stock group: The $100 billion club

Over the years, CNBC's Jim Cramer has found that in a bull market, the winners tend to keep winning.

So as stocks slid on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike, the "Mad Money" host unveiled a new way for investors to find high-quality companies with long-term prospects: the $100 billion club.

His concept was simple: to examine public companies that have reached market capitalizations of $100 billion or more in the last 12 months.

"Why should we care about these mega-cap stocks? Because unlike an index, the $100 billion club isn't selected by anyone. There's no nominating committee. The only way a company gets its name on this list is by producing years and years of gains," Cramer said.

"In the last 12 months, this club has seen 15 new members," he continued. "That's a lot, and it turns out this list is a veritable who's who of what's working."