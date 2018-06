Emerging markets, sinking into a correction this year, may fall further still 13 Hours Ago | 00:57

Emerging market stocks have sunk into correction territory, and they may feel further pain as the fundamental backdrop for owning them has gotten sapped.

The large emerging markets-tracking ETF, the EEM, has fallen over 11 percent since its Jan. 26 high; that's also when U.S. equity markets peaked this year.

Its move was more or less sideways, and then down, as the ETF's losses have amounted to 7 percent in the last three months alone. We see three reasons for this.