General Motors CFO Chuck Stevens is retiring after spending more than four decades at the automaker.

The largest U.S. automaker has appointed Dhivya Suryadevara, vice president of corporate finance, to replace him on Sept. 1.

Stevens will stay on as an adviser from that point until his official retirement date of March 1, 2019.

The change comes as GM is making big moves in autonomous driving and electrification, two technologies that are considered key to the future of transportation around the world. Detroit firms are trying to prove to investors they are pursuing new business just as aggressively as tech industry firms and start-ups in Silicon Valley and elsewhere in the world.