Just 6 percent of America's truck drivers are women—here's what it's like

"I mean that [diagnosis] kind of felt like somebody hit me in the face," she says. "He's 12 years old, and I had him at 43. I didn't even think I was going to be a mommy, you know. [And at the time], my husband's insurance sucked."

This time around Devlin found getting a job more challenging. She was rejected from hourly roles like gym receptionist and delivery person for a donut shop, and so she narrowed her search and started to think about how she could earn money doing something she liked to do.

"I love driving and so I started looking at all these different driving jobs, and all I saw was CDL positions," she says.

It costs an average of anywhere from $3,000 to $7,000 to earn your license. Devlin says a lot of people don't know that several state unemployment offices offer grants and scholarships to cover the cost. After coming across an ad about getting your CDL license for free, Devlin called for more details and eventually enrolled in a class with the financial help of a local grant.

Gina Petelle, 60, earned her CDL license in 2003, and says she spent more than five months taking a course that included classroom and book work, as well as driving.

Devlin, who has created a YouTube channel to educate others about the industry, says that picking the wrong school can have a huge impact on your career. "Some schools are essentially flagged as 'do not hire,' because companies know they don't do a good job of training their students."