Jeff Bezos, Mark Cuban and Elon Musk avoid this productivity killer—and you should too

Meetings are a standard event in any workplace, much to the chagrin of Mark Cuban and Elon Musk. Cuban, in particular, considers meetings to be a complete waste of time. "The only way you're going to get me for a meeting is if you're writing me a check," he told Inc. in 2014.

Two years later, his views remained the same. "No meetings or phone calls unless I'm picking up a check," he reiterated in a 2016 Thrive Global Q&A. Musk recently urged Tesla employees to forego excessive meetings in a company-wide email, calling them the "blight" on large companies.

And for good reason. Research has shown that most meetings are a major productivity killer. Though they can provide some benefits, like opportunities for collaboration and face-to-face interactions, they also take a toll on job performance.